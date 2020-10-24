STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress, JDS try to woo Muslim voters in Sira

For Congress and the JDS, these votes are crucial, while the BJP is focusing on majority Hindu votes.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim voters

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: All the three major political parties, BJP, Congress and JDS, and their leaders campaigning in the Sira Assembly constituency are focusing on Sira town, which was the headquarters of Moghul rulers in the 16th century and has considerable minority votes. For Congress and the JDS, these votes are crucial, while the BJP is focusing on majority Hindu votes.

BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP state VP B Y Vijayendra, have campaigned aggressively but have not touched upon religious issues. They are instead talking only about the development works BJP candidate Dr C M Rajesh Gowda would bring in if elected. 

Unlike other elections, Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has kept a low profile and is focussing on Muslim-dominated areas to campaign for Congress candidate T B Jayachandra. JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda too campaigned in one of the Muslim-dominated areas.  

Siddaramaiah focused on areas dominated by backward classes, especially Kadugollas. “I had proposed to the Centre to give a scheduled tribe tag to Gollas when I was the CM and also included the community in the caste list. In the next general elections, I will give a ticket to one of your leaders,” he said.

