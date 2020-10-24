STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra labourers flood border fields, raise Covid surge fears 

Covid is no deterrent, as the workers are in a financial crisis, having been jobless since the lockdown in March-end. 

Published: 24th October 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A tractor trailer filled with labourers from Maharashtra enters border villages of Karnataka | Express

A tractor trailer filled with labourers from Maharashtra enters border villages of Karnataka | Express

By Mahesh M Goudar 
Express News Service

 VIJAYAPURA: It’s the harvest season, and travelling on NH-218 between Vijayapura and Solapur, it’s common to see thousands of families from Maharashtra travelling in tractors, bound for the rural areas of Bagalkot, Belagavi and Vijayapura, to work in sugarcane fields.  They will work here on contract basis for the next six months. Every year, at least 2,500 families migrate from Beed, Latur, Satara and Usmanabad districts of Maharashtra. 

But this year, as Covid-19 cases surge in both states, the situation is different. Neither have they undergone a Covid test before leaving their home districts, nor are they tested as they enter Karnataka. This has left local authorities in a tizzy.Subash Tiade, from Kendrewadi village of Beed district told TNIE, “We have been working here since two decades. We work for six months -- between October and March -- and return to our hometowns. At least 50 families from our village are heading to the cane fields in Saundatti taluk of Belagavi.”

A tractor trailer filled with labourers from Maharashtra
enters border villages of Karnataka | Express

Covid is no deterrent, as the workers are in a financial crisis, having been jobless since the lockdown in March-end. Ashok K, of Dhorwadi village in Beed, said, “The fear of the virus is there but we have no option but to migrate. The factories have assured us they will take care of medical expenses. We have not undergone any test before leaving our hometown.”

Dr Shashikanth V M, District Health Officer of Belagavi, told TNIE, “It is a serious issue because the rural areas in Maharashtra are more vulnerable. We will call a meeting of sugar factory managements, and instruct them to mandatorily make migrant labourers undergo Covid tests. We will also coordinate with taluk-level officers to make all labourers take the test.”

With harvesting likely to start in a week or two, the workers are contacting agents who will send them to sugar factories on contract basis. Demand for workers from Maharashtra is high, simply because they are cheap labour, compared to locals. Factories pay them Rs 1 lakh (per family, mostly a couple) for six months, against local labourers who demand between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh as wages for the same period. Migrant labourers can be found at Jamkhandi, Mudhol and Bilagi in Bagalkot, Saundatti, Gokak, Athani, Chikkodi and Kittur in Belagavi, and Indi, Sindagi and Muddebihal in Vijayapura.

Raju Kathewadi, an agent from Beed district, said, “We draw up contracts with sugar factories, assuring them of labourers during the harvest season. Each family gets Rs 1 lakh for six months. We have not received any intimation about the mandatory Covid test for labourers. If it is mandatory, sugar factories will take care of the expenses.” Raju is bringing at least 100 families to work in Belagavi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra labourers
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp