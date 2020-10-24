STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Thousands of students yet to enrol in schools

4,605 students still missing from rolls in current academic year in Chamarajanagar

Published: 24th October 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The Covid pandemic has cast a pall of gloom over enrolment of students in schools in the backward Chamarajanagar district.Many parents, fearing the safety of their wards, have not even got their children admitted to higher classes. Though the government had set a deadline of September 30 for admission and then extended it till October 16, around 4,605 students are still missing from the rolls in the current academic year.

Worried about the trend, officials are trying to convince parents to enrol their children in schools. According to sources, the number of admissions has come down by 129 in government schools, 1,164 in aided schools and 2,582 in unaided schools. The student strength in Chamarajanagar for 2020-21 is 1,22,389 as against 1,26,994 for 2019-20.

Parents say that they are ready to lose a year rather than put their children at risk, and seem to think that the government will promote their children like last year. A parent, pleading anonymity, said his daughter wants to join school, but poor financial condition has tied his hands. “I will get her enrolled as soon as I get some money,” he said.

Somanna, a teacher, said parents confessed that they don’t have money to get their children admitted. “Many parents have no money to pay the fee or buy books as they are not getting assured income for the last 6-7 months,” he said. Many children are assisting their parents to supplement the family income.
DDPI Javare Gowda said over 4,000 students have not enrolled to schools so far.

“Block education officers have served show-cause notices directing private schools to enrol students, but the numbers have not improved. We have appealed to parents to get their wards admitted to the nearest government school if they find it difficult to pay fee,” he said.Gowda said over 700 students have switched form private to government schools, and BEOs are authorised to give transfer certificates to students to enable them to join schools of their choice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid pandemic students
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp