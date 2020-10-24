Voter names of one community deleted: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that names of voters belonging to one community are being deleted surreptitiously from the electoral rolls. A senior Congress leader Krishna Byregowda had made a similar allegation against the BJP before the Bengaluru South parliamentary election, saying around 30,000 names of members of some communities had been removed from voter rolls.

Shivakumar, addressing leaders from the Vokkaliga community in RR Nagar, said that IAS officer late D K Ravi, who was Congress candidate Kusuma Hanumanthrayappa’s husband, should have been brave and not commit suicide. On BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje’s objection to Kusuma using her husband’s name, Shivakumar said that she has every right as she was married to the IAS officer.He said, “Bande (the rock, as he is known) can be used as stone slabs too and I am willing to be of use to common people.”