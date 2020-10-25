CM Yediyurappa to go on campaign trail post Vijayadashami

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : For the first time since the campaigning started for the Assembly bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hit the road to seek votes for party candidates at Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira Assembly constituencies. He will visit the two constituencies during the last few days of campaigning, party sources told The New Sunday Express.

With the polling on November 3, leaders from all parties, including JDS partiarch H D Deve Gowda, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramiah and leaders have done their rounds of these constituencies. The CM, who was busy till now, will visit the constituencies and campaign for party candidates, Dr Rajesh Gowda at Sira and Munirathna in RR Nagar.

Senior BJP leader and MLC Ravi Kumar told The New Sunday Express that the chief minister will visit Sira and take part in a roadshow. He is expected to talk about water and housing issues along with the Golla Board which was announced by him before the poll dates were announced.

The CM will also canvass in RR Nagar. “The CM has to attend to the Jamboo Savaari in Mysuru on Monday. He is visiting Shivamogga on Sunday. After his return, he will visit both the constituencies,” sources from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

On Saturday, he went to Tumakuru to campaign for the BJP candidate contesting the South-East Graduates’ Constituency election. Earlier, the CM did not have plans to visit these constituencies due to Covid and his age factor. There was a proposal to address the rallies virtually, BJP sources said. Though the outcome of elections will not have any impact on the government, these bypolls are important for the CM to reassert his leadership. The CM has expressed the confidence of winning both the seats.