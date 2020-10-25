STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders to visit flood-hit North Karnataka

A criminal petition was filed by M/s Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability in the Madras HC against those who were allegedly responsible for winding up the schemes.

Published: 25th October 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders will assess flood damage in parts of North Karnataka over the next two days | express

Congress leaders will assess flood damage in parts of North Karnataka over the next two days | express

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s aerial survey of flood-hit districts, senior Congress leaders too have started visiting villages that have been ravaged by floods. They will do rounds of areas in North Karnataka to get first-hand information on the extent of damage caused by floods and to assess the relief work taken up by authorities.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Eshwar Khandre and other senior leaders will visit floodaffected areas in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir on Sunday and Monday.

Party sources said that the leaders will interact with local people to learn about issues they are facing and the assistance they have received from the government. Heavy rains and release of water into Bhima river from dams in neighbouring Maharashtra caused flooding in North Karnataka districts, damaging standing crops in thousands of hectares.

The government had to seek the assistance of the Army and NDRF personnel to rescue people. Now, as water level in Bhima river is receding, people are returning to their houses. Many rel ief centres that were opened by the local authorities are being closed

. The Congress had accused the administration of not doing enough to help people in flood-hi t areas and had slammed the government for not taking its suggestions on preventive measures seriously. During the two-day visit, senior Congress leaders will get information that will help them put pressure on the government to take appropriate measures to help the flood-hit people. The government, however, has claimed that all necessary assistance is being provided to people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress flood-hit North Karnataka
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp