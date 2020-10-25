CT Ravi heads to Bihar for ‘learning experience’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : BJP National General Secretary and State Tourism Minister CT Ravi will campaign for party candidates in Bihar next week, for three days, starting October 27. Ravi said that while he has not been assigned any specific role for the elections, he is going there to gain experience.

Ever since he was appointed National General Secretary, Ravi has been frequenting Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Ravi said he was told to visit Bihar by party leaders in the national capital. “No specific responsibility has been given.

I will be visiting Bihar just for the experience,’’ he said. Ravi will be attending campaigns and party meetings while there. “This is for the first time I will be present for Bihar campaigning. It will be a very different experience for me.

I’m hoping to learn some things there and adopt those practices here in South India,’’ he said. Meanwhi le, BJP Yuva Morcha National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya is also campaigning in Bihar for two days.