INTERVIEW | Holidays to be cancelled, syllabus will remain same: DyCM Dr Ashwath Narayan

The minister announced a combination of online and offline classes for colleges, which will open for students on November 17. Here are the excerpts.

Published: 25th October 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From what went into deciding on a hybrid system of holding classes in colleges, to his ideas on syllabus and examinations for colleges, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, reveals all during an interview with The New Sunday Express. The minister announced a combination of online and offline classes for colleges, which will open for students on November 17. Here are the excerpts.

What went into deciding the hybrid system on classes for colleges?
It was keeping in mind the concerns of students. Each has his or her own preference. Because of Covid, many may opt for online classes, while many others don’t think they learn properly online and prefer offline. We have given both options for students. Also, how practical classes can be conducted online? So, we have kept practical classes offline. The UGC has made provisions, while MHA too has allowed restarting of colleges. We are taking all precaution. 

Parents are concerned about their wards contracting the virus...
The parents have to send a consent letter. Offline classes are only on a voluntary basis. We are ensuring that all precautionary measures are in place in colleges. Over that, it’s the choice of the parents. 

Who will take responsibility if positive cases are reported in colleges?
Students can be infected at any place, not necessarily at the college. At the institution, we would have taken all measures, physical distancing, thermal scanners, masking, sanitising, limited numbers, etc. At the same time, online classes too will be strengthened. 

Is the syllabus going to be cut or the holidays?
Till now, we were on holidays. We are now going to cut down on vacation for online and offline classes. There will be no vacations. Classes will go on. The number of classes will be as per the calendar of events which is as per the syllabus. There will be exams and classes. The evaluation system can always be simplified, but let them learn properly. We have to serve the purpose of education. UGC has given calendar of events for exams and also issued broad guidelines. We will have coordination between universities.

Lecturers feel burdened with online and offline classes. Are they supporting your idea?
Lecturers are extremely happy as they have not stepped into a college for months. Many are already working online and now they have to physically come to colleges. The economy has opened up and activities are going on all around. Offline classes are more of a demand from students. 

What about the Standard Operating Procedure?
First, we will start with degree, then gradually PUC, then SSLC and then others in lower classes. The SOP for exams will be similar to what we had for other examinations held recently. SOP formed for physical distancing will be followed for offline classes too.

How will you manage hostels? Will Capacity be increased?
We will see what will be the number, how many will enrol and how many want to come back. We will decide based on that. Whoever wants to come back, we are allowing them. So far, hostels were quarantine and COVID centres. College authorities have learnt how to manage the centres and they can adopt similar methods for offline classes. They will give safety the priority.

