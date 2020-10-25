STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Nikhil hits the road in sira

Campaigning is hotting up for the bypoll in Sira assembly constituency and the latest to enter the arena from JDS is Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Campaigning is hotting up for the bypoll in Sira assembly constituency and the latest to enter the arena from JDS is Nikhil Kumaraswamy. After his grandfather and JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda gave a booster shot to the party campaign in Sira and his cousin Prajwal Revanna actively canvassed for votes, it was the turn of Nikhil, son of former CM H D Kumaraswamy and JDS Youth wing president, to campaign for party candidate Ammajamma.

This is his first major political outing since his marriage in April. On Saturday, he campaigned in the villages of Kallambella Hobli and also at Togaragunte after taking the blessings of Kunchatiga Vokkaliga religious head, Sri Nanjavadhuta, at Spatikapuri Guru gunda Brahme shwara Mut t at Pattanayakanahalli. When B Sathyanarayana who represented this constituency passed away in August, Nikhil had accompanied Deve Gowda to attend the last rites.

Meanwhile, JDS is leaving no stone unturned to retain the seat. While Prajwal took out a bike rally on Thursday, Gowda who is camping here has taken a two-day festival break after addressing the minorities meeting on Friday night. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nikhil lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya constituency. Also a Kannada film actor, Nikhil made his debut in 2016 through a bilingual film titled Jaguar. He had also acted in the Kannada movie Kurukshetra that was produced by the RR Nagar BJP candidate Muniratna.

