‘Remdesivir satisfactory’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the World Health Organisation has stated that Remdesivir has “little or no effect” in reducing Covid deaths, Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and member of Karnataka’s Covid task force, said that the drug has definitely shown satisfactory results in Karnataka.

During a virtual discussion on infectious diseases control, Dr Manjunath said that in his experience, remdesivir was satisfactory. “It should not be given when patients are very sick and on the ventilator. It needs to be started early. Remdesivir should be used if you catch a patient at a moderate stage. It leads to fast recovery and reduces hospitalization time also. It is now quite cost-effective too,” he said.