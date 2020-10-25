Smaller, newer areas getting flooded: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nowadays, flooding in the city is happening in smaller and newer areas unlike earlier, said officials from the BBMP and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).Earlier, most parts of Bengaluru would get flooded in one go and the water level would recede, but now new areas are experiencing flooding and get cut off from the city. Each year, new areas are being added to the list of flood-hit places, they said.

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta told The New Sunday Express that last year, it was Bhadrappa Layout, but this year it is Dattatreya Layout. Areas that are getting flooded are unplanned revenue layouts.

Another senior BBMP official said it has been observed that the homes in these areas are lower than the level of stormwater drains, which is leading to havoc when it rains. These areas are also highly concretised, leading to poor absorption of rainwater into the ground. The drains too, are unable to hold large quantities of water as their inner layers are concretised.