Walkathon to demand ST status for Kurubas to kick off on Jan 15

DAVANGERE: Niranjananda Puri Swamy of Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeet will hit the streets and go on a padayatra from Kaginele to Bengaluru from January 15 demanding the Scheduled Tribe status to the Kuruba community.

Addressing a meeting of the community held at Belludi Mutt of the Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeet, he said, “It is our right to get ST status for the Kuruba community and the Mutt will urge all its community people from across the state to arrive in large numbers for the walk from January 15.

“ He directed Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa to mediate between the community people and the government to ensure that the state sends the recommendation to the central government and gets the constitutional approval. He said that conventions will be held at Davangere, Kalaburgi, Bagalkot and Mysuru to sensitise Kuruba community people about the importance of ST status.

On November 8, a women’s convention will be held at Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeet. The community that has a sizable population should be given the reservation. A mega rally will be held in Bengaluru on February 7, he said.