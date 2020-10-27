Former Karnataka CM Krishna all praise for RSS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The RSS is more significant today than before, said former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader SM Krishna. Krishna, who visited the RSS office in Bengaluru on Sunday to celebrate Dasara with its workers, said, “I have been in politics for many years and held many positions. I am among those who believe that the RSS is more significant now, than before,” The 88-year-old former External Affairs Minister, who joined BJP in 2017, appreciated party workers and their “dedication to serving the nation”.