STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Right caste mix key to victory in Sira bypolls

With the Sira bypolls just a week away, the three major political parties are looking at the right caste combination to fetch votes.

Published: 27th October 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image for representation. (File photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With the Sira bypolls just a week away, the three major political parties are looking at the right caste combination to fetch votes. This is because the combination of other communities is crucial for victory as the candidates of Big 3 — Congress’s T B Jayachandra, JDS’ Ammajamma B Satyanarayana and BJP’s Dr C M Rajesh Gowda — are Kunchatiga Vokkaligas.

A fire of Dr Rajesh Gowda, the BJP candidate
from Sira constituency, greeting
supporters while campaigning

The grand old party has State party chief D K Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, who claims to be the leader of AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, Backward Classes and dalits), former Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara and former minister H Anjaneya, both dalits, hitting the campaign trail. ST Nayaka leader and former MLA K N Rajanna not turning a rebel is an added advantage for the party.

Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed had also campaigned for a couple of days to woo the Muslim population, especially in Sira town. The BJP too with state vice president B Y Vijayendra, a Lingayat, K S Eshwarappa, a Kuruba, Hiriyuru MLA Poornima, a Golla leader, Deputy CM Dr Ashwathnarayana, a Vokkaliga, is campaigning vigorously. But more importantly, it has been making the best use of Deputy CM Govinda Karjol, representing SC left community which has sizeable votes in Sira.

Karjol has been campaigning aggressively targeting the Congress. Meanwhile, Raghu Kautilya, a backward classes leader, has been trying to rope in smaller communities such as Madiwalas, Upparas, Edigas, Balajigas among others. Struggling with caste equation seems to be the JDS as a Kuruba and a Golla ZP member joined hands with Congress and BJP recently.

Former Chikkanayakanahalli MLA C B Suresh Babu, a Kuruba leader, started the campaign rather late. The JD(S) has no star campaigners from different communities except former Pavagada MLA K M Thimmarayappa (SC left). JDS state president H K Kumaraswamy (SC right) has no traction. Former PM H D Deve Gowda, his sons H D Kumaraswamy, H D Revanna, grandsons Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna were on the campaign trail.

Tumakuru Rural MLA D C Gowrishankar, also a Vokkaliga, shouldering the responsibility of Kallambella Hobli and promising a good lead for the party, has brought in some cheer. The JDS has got the unconditional support of the Karnataka unit of the Samajwadi Party in both RR Nagar and Sira.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sira bypolls
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp