Father of singer Ananya Bhat nabbed for hiring contract killers to murder retired Principal

Police have arrested five people including the daily wagers turned supari killers and have recovered Rs 55,000 from the amount paid as advance for the murder

Published: 28th October 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 06:14 PM

The deceased, Parashivamurthy, 64, was living alone on the ouskirts of Mysuru (Representational image)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two Sanskrit academicians including the father of singer Ananya Bhat were nabbed by the city police for allegedly orchestrating the murder of a retired Principal.

The deceased, Parashivamurthy, 64, was living alone on the ouskirts of Mysuru and was found murdered on September 20th at his home.

According to the police, he was killed allegedly over the professional rivalry between him and Sanskrit teacher Vishwanath Bhat, who was the principal at the Sanskrit school run by a charitable trust for which the victim was the secretary, and Siddaraju, another Sanskrit teacher working with a school in Mysuru.

Dr N Prakash Gowda, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), (Law and Order), speaking at an interaction here, said that the victim had allegedly demanded a cut from the salary of the teachers from the school and often created trouble for them. Irked by this, the duo, along with a middleman, arranged two supari killers who committed the crime.

Vishwanath Bhat is the father of well-known singer Ananya Bhat. Police have arrested five people including the daily wagers turned supari killers and have recovered Rs 55,000 from the amount paid as advance for the murder as well as five vehicles.

