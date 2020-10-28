Honeytrapped: Woman, aides assault man, rob him of valuables in Karnataka

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A ‘pleasure-seeking adventure’ of a 40-year-old man turned out to be a terrible ordeal after he was assaulted and robbed of his valuables by a woman and her accomplices. Rakesh (name changed), a businessman from Ulsoor, has lodged a complaint with the Mahadevapura police seeking action against the woman and others, who assaulted and robbed him.

He has stated that he got the woman’s phone number from a friend. On October 22, he contacted her, who guided him to a house in Pai Layout. When he went there at around 5.30 pm, the woman claimed that her name was Anjali. Within five minutes, about 4-5 men barged in with one of them introducing himself as Anjali’s husband, and the others as his friends.

“They locked me up in a room and snatched my mobile phone and bike key. They assaulted me using blunt objects and took away a gold chain and bracelet, both weighing about 140 grams, besides cash of Rs 25,000. Later, they started video-recording and forced me to say that I had an illicit affair with Anjali,” Rakesh said in the complaint.

Then, nother woman joined them and claimed that she was from a human rights organisation. The accused threatened Rakesh that they would finish him if he told anyone about the incident. He was freed at 11.45 pm. The police have booked the suspects for wrongful confinement, robbery and criminal intimidation.