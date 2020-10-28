Kharif survey done in Karnataka to deliver scheme benefits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka achieved 100 per cent target in the kharif crop survey completed last week, for which farmers provided details of crops on over 2.1 crore agricultural plots, through a mobile application.

The data collected during the survey is expected to help deliver farm-based schemes to farmers across the state. Agriculture Minister BC Patil said that for the survey that ended on Friday, farmers provided details of crops on 2,10,27,791 plots.

The data consists of agriculture, sericulture and horticulture crops across Karnataka, and it is expected to bridge the gap between farmers and agriculture department officials. “Since the crop details are uploaded by farmers themselves, the data will be authentic and can be used for various initiatives to help farmers,” the minister said. According to information provided by the agriculture department, many districts, including Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Haveri, Vijayapura and Gadag had exceeded targets set by the department.

While farmers were encouraged to upload information using ‘Farmers Crop Survey App 2020-21’, developed by the Centre for e-governance and the agriculture department, in many cases where farmers did not have access to a phone or connectivity, they were assisted by government employees or educated youth in villages. Initially, the survey was launched with August 24 as the last date, but was later extended to enable farmers to provide complete details. As of Friday, it reached 100 per cent target. Now, officials will scrutinise information and store it in the state data centre.

Joint Director (Planning), agriculture department, Dr BP Lakshmikanth said the data can be used to settle all crop insurance-related issues, for insurance schemes, crop loans, providing minimum support price, in input subsidy under the NDRF/SDRF when crop loss occurs, and in providing benefits under government schemes. While it will be used to ascertain extent of damage to standing crops during the recent floods, revenue officials, along with officials from other departments, are assessing the damage caused by the floods. Agriculture officials said survey is done every year. From December, the department takes up rabi crop survey through a similar process.