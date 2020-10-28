STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kharif survey done in Karnataka to deliver scheme benefits

The data consists of agriculture, sericulture and horticulture crops across Karnataka, and it is expected to bridge the gap between farmers and agriculture department officials.

Published: 28th October 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer ploughs his field in Tumakuru district

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka achieved 100 per cent target in the kharif crop survey completed last week, for which farmers provided details of crops on over 2.1 crore agricultural plots, through a mobile application.
The data collected during the survey is expected to help deliver farm-based schemes to farmers across the state. Agriculture Minister BC Patil said that for the survey that ended on Friday, farmers provided details of crops on 2,10,27,791 plots.

The data consists of agriculture, sericulture and horticulture crops across Karnataka, and it is expected to bridge the gap between farmers and agriculture department officials. “Since the crop details are uploaded by farmers themselves, the data will be authentic and can be used for various initiatives to help farmers,” the minister said. According to information provided by the agriculture department, many districts, including Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Haveri, Vijayapura and Gadag had exceeded targets set by the department.

While farmers were encouraged to upload information using ‘Farmers Crop Survey App 2020-21’, developed by the Centre for e-governance and the agriculture department, in many cases where farmers did not have access to a phone or connectivity, they were assisted by government employees or educated youth in villages. Initially, the survey was launched with August 24 as the last date, but was later extended to enable farmers to provide complete details. As of Friday, it reached 100 per cent target. Now, officials will scrutinise information and store it in the state data centre.  

Joint Director (Planning), agriculture department, Dr BP Lakshmikanth said the data can be used to settle all crop insurance-related issues, for insurance schemes, crop loans, providing minimum support price, in input subsidy under the NDRF/SDRF when crop loss occurs, and in providing benefits under government schemes. While it will be used to ascertain extent of damage to standing crops during the recent floods, revenue officials, along with officials from other departments, are assessing the damage caused by the floods. Agriculture officials said survey is done every year. From December, the department takes up rabi crop survey through a similar process. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka kharif survey Karnataka
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp