Rail Wheel Factory bags massive export order

The bulk order from Mozambique includes 1,485 wheels and axles, the first batch has already been dispatched   

Published: 28th October 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

October 21 marked a major milestone for RWF, as it rolled out its 4 millionth wheel from its premises. 

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Rail Wheel Factory in Yelahanka, the country’s premier manufacturer of wheels and axles for Indian Railways, bagged its first significant export order. The order for 1,485 wheels and axles came from Mozambique in Africa, and the first batch has already been despatched.

October 21 marked a major milestone for RWF, as it rolled out its 4 millionth wheel from its premises.  General Manager Rajiv Kumar Vyas told TNIE said the export scene was looking bright for RWF. “We just sent the first consignment of 90 wheels and 45 axles for our first big international order to Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi, which is readying locos for Mozambique.

Our order, worth Rs 8.13 crore, is for 1485 products, 990 wheels and 495 axles.” Vyas was optimistic that RWF would fulfil the requirement by November. A senior official said the order for Mozambique would be delivered for six locomotives being built at two different factories: DLW in Varanasi and Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli, that are manufacturing 76 coaches and 30 Electric Multiple Units.

“RWF has exported its products in the past, but they were minor in nature. Mozambique sent the first bulk order. Talks are on with Sri Lanka too, but nothing has been finalised so far. There is a possibility of other countries placing orders now,” he said. 

The RWF has applied for AARM 1003 quality certification. “If that is approved, we can export to North American countries,” the official said. At present, RWF has AARQA 5000 quality certification which permits export to countries excluding North America.

