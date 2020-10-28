STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robber behind Lalitha Jewellery heist dies in jail due to ill health

A notorious robber, N Murugan alias Thiruvarur Murugan (46), the mastermind behind the infamous Lalitha Jewellery robbery, succumbed to health problems on Monday night. 

By Express News Service

He had surrendered before the court a year ago after the robbery, and was lodged in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara. Police said Murugan was unwell since a few months. On October 12, he was admitted to Bowring Hospital for treatment, where he died. 

Murugan led an inter-state gang that involved in burglaries across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. On October 2, 2019, Lalitha Jewellery, a three-storeyed building near Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchirappalli district, was burgled by masked men who gained entry by drilling a hole in its wall.

A day later, the Tamil Nadu Police released CCTV footage, and stated that jewellery worth Rs 13 crore had been stolen.  A week later Murugan surrendered. A resident of Thiruvarur, Murugan had many cases pending against him in Bengaluru, Chennai and other parts of South India.

