RR Nagar bypoll: BJP workers shout slogans at Siddaramaiah public rally

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped BK Nagar in Yeshvathpur on Tuesday after members of BJP Yuva Morcha shouted party slogans while Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah was addressing a public rally ahead of the RR Nagar bypoll.

Siddaramaiah was campaigning for Congress candidate Kusuma H, highlighting the failure of the Modi-led central government. A group of BJP Yuva Morcha members, who were going the same way, started shouting party slogans, triggering tension. But police officials who were at the spot dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control. No case has been registered against the attackers.

Ever since the bypoll campaigning started, this is the second such incident where rival party workers have squabbled with each other. On Ocotber21, high drama prevailed in front of Nandini Layout police station as Congress workers demanded the immediate arrest of BJP workers for allegedly attacking them in RR Nagar.