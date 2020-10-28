Woman power: Congress banks on 2017 Gundlupete bypoll strategy to win in Rajarajeshwari Nagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the BJP keen on replicating its 2019 KR Pete bypoll success in Sira, the Congress, it seems, is reviving it’s 2017 Gundlupete bypoll strategy to further its prospects in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Central to both strategies is women voters. With one week left for voting, both parties are busy wooing women voters.

While the BJP is taking the KR Pete route to gather women voters of Sira at village temples, making promises specifically that appeal to them, the Congress is reaching out to women self-help groups in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Many women’s self-help groups work in close proximity with the local administration, and the Congress has been playing its ‘woman candidate’ card to woo these voters.

BJP candidate Muniratna’s controversial past is being used as fuel to convince women voters to “elect one of their own”. Taking a leaf out of its 2017 Gundlupete ‘poll playbook’, the Congress is implementing similar campaigns.

Women cadres are approaching women’s self-help groups, garment factory workers’ union leaders and housewives’ network in R R Nagar. With its internal report suggesting a huge loss in this seat, the Congress is banking on women voters to turn the tide in its favour.