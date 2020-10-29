STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru floods: HD Deve Gowda wants storm water drains cleared

As the bypoll campaign rumbled on, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday picked a new talking point: Floods in Bengaluru.

Published: 29th October 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the bypoll campaign rumbled on, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday picked a new talking point: Floods in Bengaluru.

He asked the state government to take tough measures to clear encroachments of lakes and storm water drains, which are causing floods in Bengaluru.

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda at a press
conference. |  ASHISHKRISHNA HP

The JDS supremo told reporters that the encroachment are a well-known fact, and an expert committee headed by Laxman Rao had also mentioned it. “The committee report on encroachment of lakes is with the government. There is no point shedding crocodile tears. The government must take tough measures to clear encroachments,” the former PM said.

Heavy rain had caused flooding in several areas in South Bengaluru on Friday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R Ashoka visited flood-hit areas and directed the officials to clear encroachments on storm water drains.

Accusing Congress and BJP leaders of not being serious about addressing people’s problems, Gowda said they were busy making allegations against each other. The veteran plans to go back to Sira to campaign for the party candidate, ahead of the November 3 bypoll. Taking a dig at former CM Siddaramaiah, who had questioned the relevance of JDS, the octogenarian said he was pained by such statements from a former party leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore floods HD Deve Gowda Karnataka polls
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp