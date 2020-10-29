Bengaluru floods: HD Deve Gowda wants storm water drains cleared

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the bypoll campaign rumbled on, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday picked a new talking point: Floods in Bengaluru.

He asked the state government to take tough measures to clear encroachments of lakes and storm water drains, which are causing floods in Bengaluru.

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda at a press

conference. | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

The JDS supremo told reporters that the encroachment are a well-known fact, and an expert committee headed by Laxman Rao had also mentioned it. “The committee report on encroachment of lakes is with the government. There is no point shedding crocodile tears. The government must take tough measures to clear encroachments,” the former PM said.

Heavy rain had caused flooding in several areas in South Bengaluru on Friday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R Ashoka visited flood-hit areas and directed the officials to clear encroachments on storm water drains.

Accusing Congress and BJP leaders of not being serious about addressing people’s problems, Gowda said they were busy making allegations against each other. The veteran plans to go back to Sira to campaign for the party candidate, ahead of the November 3 bypoll. Taking a dig at former CM Siddaramaiah, who had questioned the relevance of JDS, the octogenarian said he was pained by such statements from a former party leader.