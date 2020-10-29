Multi-crore IMA case: Karnataka HC grants bail to prime accused Mansoor Khan 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mohammad Mansoor Khan, the prime accused in the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, has been granted conditional bail by the Karnataka High Court in the case registered against him by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The counsel for IMA founder Khan, had submitted to the court that Khan was suffering from diabetes, hypertension for quite a long time and had a heart ailment and diagnosed with unstable angina coronary artery disease and 100% blockage. Besides, it was submitted that he was suffering from spine degenerative spondylosis, referring to a letter written by the Chief Medical Officer of the Bengaluru Central Prison to the Chief Superintendent of the prison.

The counsel had prayed to release Khan on bail so that he can take better treatment in a hospital of his choice. Objecting to the petition, the special prosecutor had submitted that the petitioner’s health condition was stable, and diabetes and hypertension were common ailments which could be managed.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar, while passing the order on October 19, observed that the petitioner was urging for his release on bail on health grounds. “The CMO might have stated that the petitioner’s health condition is stable, but it does not mean that the petitioner can continue to manage those ailments being inside the jail. Certainly, his ailments require constant monitoring.

The treatment that he may take outside the jail may be of a different standard. It is pertinent to note that the CMO has observed the chronic disease conditions of the petitioner. Therefore, this aspect can certainly be considered for granting bail,” Justice Kumar observed before granting the bail.

The court granted bail to Khan with conditions that he should furnish a bond for Rs 5 lakh and two sureties for the like sum. The bail conditions also included his regular appearance before the trial court till the conclusion of the trial, not tampering with the evidence and threatening the witnesses. Also, he should not alienate any of his properties till trial concludes and in case a need arises to alienate, he should disclose to the court the purpose which necessitates alienation and obtain the permission of the trial court.