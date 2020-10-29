STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Senior IPS officer posted in Karnataka alleges harassment, resigns from service  

In his resignation letter, P Ravindranath stated that he had served the people of Karnataka with utmost devotion but in the last four years, he faced 'problems created by a few individuals'

Published: 29th October 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

I am fighting for all officers serving in the IPS and IAS by sending my resignation, said Ravindranath (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A senior Indian Police Service officer P Ravindranath on Wednesday resigned from the service over alleged harassment in the department by 'a few individuals'. He said he was being targeted indirectly as promotions were being given to his junior officers.

Ravindranath, who is serving as Additional Director General of Police in the Forest Cell, tendered his resignation to the Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar through the Director General of Police Praveen Sood, saying he is upset over the recent transfer and posting list order in which two IPS officers were promoted to the rank of Director General of Police.

Speaking to reporters, Ravindranath said, "I am fighting for all officers serving in the IPS and IAS by sending my resignation. A couple of officers got promoted in an illegal way and the government is playing a game with the department. Thus I have decided to resign and approach the court over the issue to get justice." He asked the Chief Secretary to accept his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Ravindranath stated that he had served the people of Karnataka with utmost devotion but in the last four years he faced 'problems created by a few individuals'.

He added that the Supreme Court too gave him justice on October 15 with respect to his service matter.

The 1989 batch IPS officer Ravindranath from Andhra Pradesh had landed in a controversy six years ago when he was accused of allegedly clicking pictures of a woman at a cafe in Bengaluru. Later, the case was withdrawn by the complainant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS P Ravindranath Karnataka police
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp