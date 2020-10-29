Senior IPS officer posted in Karnataka alleges harassment, resigns from service  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A senior Indian Police Service officer P Ravindranath on Wednesday resigned from the service over alleged harassment in the department by 'a few individuals'. He said he was being targeted indirectly as promotions were being given to his junior officers.

Ravindranath, who is serving as Additional Director General of Police in the Forest Cell, tendered his resignation to the Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar through the Director General of Police Praveen Sood, saying he is upset over the recent transfer and posting list order in which two IPS officers were promoted to the rank of Director General of Police.

Speaking to reporters, Ravindranath said, "I am fighting for all officers serving in the IPS and IAS by sending my resignation. A couple of officers got promoted in an illegal way and the government is playing a game with the department. Thus I have decided to resign and approach the court over the issue to get justice." He asked the Chief Secretary to accept his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Ravindranath stated that he had served the people of Karnataka with utmost devotion but in the last four years he faced 'problems created by a few individuals'.

He added that the Supreme Court too gave him justice on October 15 with respect to his service matter.

The 1989 batch IPS officer Ravindranath from Andhra Pradesh had landed in a controversy six years ago when he was accused of allegedly clicking pictures of a woman at a cafe in Bengaluru. Later, the case was withdrawn by the complainant.