Sira battle is touching a high pitch

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: As the countdown begins for the November 3 Sira bypoll, campaigning by the three major political parties and 13 independent candidates is touching a high pitch.

Bhovi community members welcomed BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel with an apple garland at Maddakkanahalli village on Wednesday.

“I beg you, please help BJP open its account in Sira,” he appealed. Bhovi leader Chandrappa was roped in to woo the community.

The Congress, too, brought in Balija community leader R V Devaraj and Sada Lingayat leader Mukhyamantri Chandru to campaign.

The entire JDS leadership campaigned aggressively. “The JDS will rise from the ashes,” said party supremo H D Deve Gowda.