Karnataka Congress chief Siddaramaiah borrows Modi’s ‘dynastic corruption’

Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah borrowed from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a jibe to attack CM BS Yediyurappa on Thursday. 

Published: 30th October 2020 08:16 AM

JDS supremo Siddaramaiah addresses media persons in Mysuru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah borrowed from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a jibe to attack CM BS Yediyurappa on Thursday. Addressing voters in Sira, Siddaramaiah picked Modi’s Bihar electoral campaign jibe on “dynastic corruption”, and applied it to level allegations against Yediyurappa and his family.

“Narendra Modi has spoken about ‘dynastic corruption’. Looks like it was a clear reference to BS Yediyurappa and sons,” Siddaramaiah said. The sly twist of reference came when Siddaramaiah alleged that voters were being bribed by the saffron party. “BJP is distributing a lot of money to voters in Sira. There is evidence.

Why are the Election Commission and police silent on this?” Siddaramaiah asked. On Tuesday, Modi had said, “Generational corruption is a major challenge for the country and dynasty of corruption makes the country hollow.” With polling barely three days away, the Congress has pushed its key leaders to campaign forcefully in Sira and RR Nagar. While in RR Nagar, the party’s pitch is to “teach a lesson to defectors and give new faces a chance”, in Sira, it is issues of corruption and development. 

