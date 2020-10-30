Karnataka IPS officer alleges harassment, quits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath on Wednesday resigned from service over alleged harassment in the department by ‘a few individuals’ and being targeted indirectly by giving promotion to his junior officers.

Ravindranath, who was posted as Additional Director General of Police in the Forest Cell, tendered his resignation to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar through Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood, stating that he is upset over the recent transfer and promotion of two IPS officers to the rank of Director General of Police, overlooking him.

Speaking to reporters, Ravindranath said, “By sending my resignation, I am fighting for all IPS and IAS officers. A couple of officers got promoted in an illegal way and the government is playing a game with the department.

Thus, I have decided to resign and approach the court to get justice, not only for my sake.” In his resignation letter, Ravindranath stated that he had served the people of Karnataka with utmost devotion, but in the last four years, he faced “problems created by a few individuals.” Ravindranath added that the Supreme Court too gave him justice on October 15 with respect to his service issue.

When TNIE contacted Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, he refused to comment. DG&IGP Praveen Sood did not answer phone calls despite repeated attempts. The 1989 batch IPS officer Ravindranath from Andhra Pradesh had landed in a controversy six years ago when he was accused of clicking pictures of a woman at a cafe in Bengaluru. The case was later withdrawn by the complainant.

What the resignation letter says

