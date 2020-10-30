Woman claims to be former DyCM Parameshwara’s niece, conned lover gets her arrested

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a case that appears straight out of a movie script, a con woman who claimed to be a niece of former DyCM G Parameshwara, was handed over to the police by her lover, after he dragged her to meet the Congress leader to confirm her identity. Parameshwara said he did not know her.

Yogesh, a resident of Nagadevenahalli and cab driver, came in contact with Pallavi, aged around 35, through his relative Rajashekhar, an auto driver. Pallavi, who had earlier travelled in Rajashekhar’s auto, had claimed she was a social worker and Parameshwara’s niece, and that she could help unemployed youths get loans under the MUDRA scheme. They had exchanged numbers.

In May, she contacted Rajashekhar to tell him she was in Mysuru and needed a car. Rajashekhar asked Yogesh to go. “As I had no work during the lockdown, I went to Mysuru. I took her and an elderly woman around for two days and was paid for it. She told me she would require a car often and would call me. Two days later, she called and said she was interested in me, but I told her I wasn’t.

She hired my car on several occasions but didn’t pay the rental fare, which mounted to Rs 4 lakh. When I asked her to pay up, she threatened me to marry her, and warned that she would file a fake rape complaint against me,” Yogesh stated in his complaint. As the days passed, they became close and Yogesh’s parents consented for their marriage. However, Yogesh learnt that Pallavi was married twice before, and had cheated several youths of money after promising them loans.

“To ascertain her identity, he took her to the former Deputy Chief Minister’s house in Sadashivanagar on October 23, where Parameshwara’s wife failed to identify her. Later, he went to Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru to meet Parameshwara, who confirmed that she was not his relative and told him to file a police complaint. He filed a cheating complaint,” Jnana Bharathi police said. Sources said that Pallavi had even fooled police with her claim that she was Parameshwara’s niece. “She used to visit the police station and had offered to help police staffers with help in transfers,” an official said.