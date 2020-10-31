STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY addresses two big rallies, gives party major boost

He promised that Hemavathy river waters will be used to fill the big tank in Madaluru.

Published: 31st October 2020

A large number of people participate in the BJP rally held in Sira where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa campaigned for the party candidate

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

SIRA(TUMAKURU): Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday gave a much-needed boost to BJP candidate Dr C M Rajesh Gowda by addressing two largely-attended public rallies at two politically strategic areas of Madaluru and Sira towns. 

He promised that Hemavathy river waters will be used to fill the big tank in Madaluru and the Kunchatiga Vokkaliga community, which is in majority it the constituency, will be accorded the Backward Class 2 tag.

He also said that the Kadugolla community will be recognised as Scheduled Tribes.

“I will ensure that Madaluru tank is filled within six months. I myself will inaugurate the project,” he added. While his son and BJP state unit vice-president B Y Vijayendra said Sira will be developed along the lines of KR Pete, where the BJP managed to win the bypoll through a well-laid-out strategy last year, Yediyurappa promised to do a Shikaripura here.

“We will win the Sira bypoll by 25,000 votes and RR Nagar by over 65,000 votes,” he claimed. Giving a sense of development plans in store for the constituency, KR Pete MLA and minister K C Narayana Gowda spoke about “the K R Pete model of development”. “Wherever Vijayendra steps in, victory is certain. Large amounts of funds flowed into our constituency after I was elected. Now, I handle three portfolios,” he said, beaming.

For the first time in the history of the constituency, where the saffron party has fared poorly, there was a large turnout for the CM’s rally, and people, brought in from different parts of the district, were seen wearing saffron shawls. “This rally is significant for me as the chief minister has given me a big leap,” Dr Rajesh Gowda told The New Indian Express. 

Indeed, when biggies from the Congress, like Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, and from the JD(S), party patriarch H D Deve Gowda and former CM H D Kumaraswamy, have been campaigning extensively, Yediyurappa’s swashbuckling visit has boosted the chances of this first-time candidate in a triangular fight.

Shivappa had come all the way from Gubbi to Sira to have a glimpse of Yediyurappa. Whereas Srirangappa of Gajamaranahalli claimed that though he is a supporter of Congress candidate T B Jayachandra, he had come to witness the rally as it was addressed by the chief minister. Opposition leaders, however, alleged that the rally organisers distributed liquor and Rs 500 to each of those who attended the rally.

