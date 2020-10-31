Ex-mayor Sampath Raj out of hospital, on the run

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former mayor Sampath Raj, an accused in the Bengaluru riots case, who was admitted to a private hospital, is said to have absconded soon after his discharge. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have issued notice to the hospital for not informing them about Raj’s discharge.

The CCB police had earlier questioned Raj for his alleged involvement in the DJ Halli riots case. When he was summoned for the second time, he had skipped the inquiry citing health reasons and was admitted to a private hospital. The police had also named him accused in the chargesheet submitted to the court in connection with the vandalism and setting fire to Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house during the violence.

As the police wanted to question Raj again, they were waiting for his discharge. They had also issued notice to the hospital, where Raj was undergoing treatment, to inform them about the date of his discharge. The police have now found out that Raj had been discharged on October 25 and had gone absconding after that. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the investigation officer of the case, ACP Venugopal, had served a written notice to the hospital on October 7 to give information when Raj will be discharged.

“But the hospital discharged him without giving any intimation. Today, the ACP visited the hospital and issued another notice about the failure to give information,” he added. Sources said that the police were on the lookout for the former mayor while the hospital management will also be questioned about why they failed to inform the police about Raj’s discharge, despite a notice being served.