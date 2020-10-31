STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ex-mayor Sampath Raj out of hospital, on the run

Sampath Raj is an accused in Bengaluru riots case; police issue notice to hospital

Published: 31st October 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Mayor R Sampath Raj

Former Mayor R Sampath Raj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former mayor Sampath Raj, an accused in the Bengaluru riots case, who was admitted to a private hospital, is said to have absconded soon after his discharge. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have issued notice to the hospital for not informing them about Raj’s discharge.

The CCB police had earlier questioned Raj for his alleged involvement in the DJ Halli riots case. When he was summoned for the second time, he had skipped the inquiry citing health reasons and was admitted to a private hospital. The police had also named him accused in the chargesheet submitted to the court in connection with the vandalism and setting fire to Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house during the violence.

As the police wanted to question Raj again, they were waiting for his discharge. They had also issued notice to the hospital, where Raj was undergoing treatment, to inform them about the date of his discharge. The police have now found out that Raj had been discharged on October 25 and had gone absconding after that. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the investigation officer of the case, ACP Venugopal, had served a written notice to the hospital on October 7 to give information when Raj will be discharged.

“But the hospital discharged him without giving any intimation. Today, the ACP visited the hospital and issued another notice about the failure to give information,” he added. Sources said that the police were on the lookout for the former mayor while the hospital management will also be questioned about why they failed to inform the police about Raj’s discharge, despite a notice being served.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sampath Raj Bangalore riots case
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp