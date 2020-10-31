STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RR Nagar polls: Sandalwood stars rally for Muniratna 

Published: 31st October 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 05:28 PM

Sandalwood actors Amulya and Darshan greet voters during a roadshow for BJP’s RR Nagar candidate N Muniratna, in Bengaluru.

Sandalwood actors Amulya and Darshan greet voters during a roadshow for BJP’s RR Nagar candidate N Muniratna, in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo| Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With just two days left for campaigning to end in RR Nagar, parties are going into battle, guns blazing. Bigwigs of BJP and Congress were on the streets on Friday, hoping to draw the crowds.

The BJP recruited a Sandalwood brigade to pep up its campaign — actors Amulya, Darshan and producer Rockline Venkatesh did a day-long roadshow for N Muniratna.

Darshan, who had similarly thrown his weight behind Sumalatha Ambareesh for the Mandya LS poll, appealed to the people to vote for Muniratna for having helped residents during the lockdown.

“I am not here to campaign for any party, but to support Munirathna whom I know personally,” he said.
Darshan started his roadshow from Yeshwantpur Railway Station grounds and proceeded till Kottigepalya. 

At the same time, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramiah and other Congress leaders criss-crossed RR Nagar, covering Peenya, Jalahalli and other places. 

Siddaramaiah said, “If you are voting for Muniratna thinking the BJP is in power, you will face bad days. He won twice earlier because of Congress, not because of his individual charisma. When I was CM, we had given Rs 2,000 crore as grant to RR Nagar.” 

