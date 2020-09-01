STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

470 cops in Mysuru test Covid positive so far

Shivakumar R, Additional Superintendent of Police, said that most of the recovered police personnel are back on duty.

Published: 01st September 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mask-clad police officers on duty in Mysuru

Mask-clad police officers on duty in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshakar S, EPS)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: As many as 470 police personnel have been infected with Covid-19 since its outbreak in the district.According to the data available with The New Indian Express, of those infected, 323 are from the city. They include 170 city civil and city armed reserve (CAR), 26 from Karnataka Police Academy, 96 from Karnataka State Reserve Police, 6 railway police etc. While 223 have been discharged, others are under treatment.And the remaining 147 are police personnel belonging to various police stations in the district who have contracted the virus. Four cops, including one from the forest cell, have succumbed to the virus in the district.

Not just the ground level and field staff, but even top cops including City Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta and Mysuru Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth were infected with the virus. They were on the frontline helping people amidst the Covid-19 scare.On the brighter side, the recovery rate has been high.Shivakumar R, Additional Superintendent of Police, said that most of the recovered police personnel are back on duty.

“They are upbeat and want to serve people even better. We have also taken all preventive measures and are strictly adhering to the guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.“We have lost our four brave officers in this fight. To avoid such cases in the future, we have informed all officers above the age of 50 to undergo frequent medical tests. We are also restricting   home isolation to those at risk,” he said.The men in Khaki are not just back on duty but are also setting an example by voluntarily coming forward to donate their blood plasma to help others recover.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Mysuru police
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp