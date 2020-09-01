Dr Reddy new ACS to CM Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IAS officer Dr EV Ramana Reddy has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Chief Minister. Former ACS to the CM P Ravi Kumar has been transferred as the ACS to the government. Reddy is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of ACS to Government, IT,BT and Science & Technology Departments. Ravi Kumar was the ACS to the CM for the past one year. The post of ACS to the CM has been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of the ACS to government, according to a notification issued on Monday.

G Kumar Naik, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department (MSME and Mines) has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Principal Secretary, Education Department (Higher Education) relieving Dr EV Ramana Reddy from the concurrent charge. Kumar Naik is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department (MSME and Mines) until further orders.