Drug menace: Congress to take up issue in Assembly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The drug racket in the state that was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is likely to come up for discussion during the Legislative session starting September 21, with the Congress wanting to bring it up.Congress state unit working president and MLA Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday said that he will take up the issue in the Assembly. “We have to put an end to it by taking stern action against all those involved, be it people from film industry, those related to officials or politicians,” he said, adding that he will demand tough measures to put an end to it.

Several Congress, JDS and even the ruling BJP’s legislators are likely to discuss the issue in the session and demand action against those involved. In the last few days, leaders cutting across party-lines have expressed concern over the drug racket.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Deputy Speaker N Yogish Bhat, who had prepared a detailed report in 2012 on the drug menace in the state, said there is a need to strengthen the system at all levels – state, districts and police stations. Bhat said he had looked into the issue in detail and prepared the report, following complaints from parents of college students.