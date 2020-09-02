Karnataka breaches 9,000-mark Covid cases again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second time, the state crossed the 9,000 plus mark of Covid-19 cases on August 31. A total of 9,058 cases were recorded, bringing the tally to 3,51,481. The first time was on August 26 when the State recorded 9,386 cases. Bengaluru Urban saw a jump of 1,000 cases. While 1,862 cases were recorded on Sunday, 2,967 was the number on Monday.While the state saw 135 Covid-19 deaths, Bengaluru Urban recorded 40 deaths, crossing the 2,000 mark with the total deaths at 2,005. The state’s total death tally stands at 5,837.

“The case fatality rate in BBMP limits in the last 15 days has been 1.6%. The Government of India wants it less than 1%. We are striving to that end. Since the beginning of July, contact tracing has been 10 times more in terms of contacts per patient. And the positivity rate is about 10% which was 23% in early July,” said Munish Moudgil, In charge of the State War Room.This apart, about 25,000 tests per day are being conducted now in BBMP limits. “In the beginning of July, 4,000 tests per day were conducted. Now, it’s six times more,” added Moudgil.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, the other districts in the state also have been seeing a high number of cases. For instance, of the total 9,058 cases in the State on August 31, Mysuru recorded 737, followed by Hassan with 461, Ballari 393 cases and Belagavi 316.With 192 fresh cases, Tumakuru has breached the 6,000 mark, taking the tally to 6,148.

Mysuru district saw the highest positivity rate over a 15-day period at 25.6% , followed by Shivamogga with 23.2%, Ballari 21.8% and Gadag with 21.4%. Bengaluru Urban’s positivity rate stands at 11%.The high number of transmission of Covid-19 cases has been through domestic travel which constitutes 1,96,756 cases and 1,03,504 are under investigation.Of the total number of cases in the State, 26,897 are due to ILI, 5,046 SARI cases and 791 are with international travel history.A high number of samples were tested in a single day with 83,670 tests on Tuesday.