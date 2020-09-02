TNIE impact: MLA Anil Benake donates ambulance to NGO

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Following a report published in The New Indian Express on the NGO, ‘Help For Needy (HFN)’, Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake donated an ambulance to the organisation on Tuesday. The New Indian Express had published the report, ‘Covid: Social worker, friends lend helping hand to needy’, on August 31. Benake, who came across the report, contacted social worker Surendra Angolkar and expressed his desire to help HFN, not from MLA LAD funds, but from his own pocket.

The report had highlighted the social initiatives taken up by Angolkar under the banner of HFN to fight Covid, and he is being helped by his friends. The New Indian Express report mentioned that HFN is planning to start ambulance services soon.

Thanking Benake for the donation, Angolkar and his friends Praveen Patil, Sharad Patil, Madhuri Jadhav, Milind Bhosale and others urged the MLA to flag off the ambulance service. They also thanked businessman Lalaram Chodh for consenting to donate funds for modifying the van as an ambulance with all the facilities required for handling Covid patients.