Cabinet meet to focus on agriculture, insurance

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet is meeting on Thursday.Financially, these are the most challenging times. Asked if the government will tighten spending, a minister said, “We are reprioritising our strategies. We will focus on what was committed in the budget.’’ Insiders said that several legislators have placed demands for funds for the development of their constituencies. The government will not take up the issue at this point of time but will consider it after the finances improve.

The cabinet is meeting mainly to give consent to what was agreed upon during the last meet. The meeting will take up the issue of appointing insurance companies clusterwise under the 2021-23 Raitha Suraksha PM Fasal Bima Yojana. It will also discuss the extension of the term of the Agricultural Pricing Commission which has already completed two terms.

It will take up for approval the rejuvenation of watersheds for agricultural resilience through World Bank aid. The government, which is keen to increase its footprint in the Old Mysuru region, will take up for approval a drinking water scheme.