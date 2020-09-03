STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cabinet meet to focus on agriculture, insurance

The cabinet is meeting mainly to give consent to what was agreed upon during the last meet.

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purpose.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet is meeting on Thursday.Financially, these are the most challenging times. Asked if the government will tighten spending, a minister said, “We are reprioritising our strategies. We will focus on what was committed in the budget.’’ Insiders said that several legislators have placed demands for funds for the development of their constituencies. The government will not take up the issue at this point of time but will consider it after the finances improve.

The cabinet is meeting mainly to give consent to what was agreed upon during the last meet. The meeting will take up the issue of appointing insurance companies clusterwise under the 2021-23  Raitha Suraksha PM Fasal Bima Yojana. It will also discuss the extension of the term of the Agricultural Pricing Commission which has already completed two terms.

It will take up for approval the rejuvenation of watersheds for agricultural resilience through World Bank aid. The government, which is keen to increase its footprint in the Old Mysuru region, will take up for approval a drinking water scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
insurance agriculture Karnataka Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp