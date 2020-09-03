Congress: GST compensation is our right

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the day the Karnataka government decided to take up the GST Council’s offer to borrow funds to make do for losses in GST compensation, the Opposition Congress lashed out at its failure to demand the State’s dues.

KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday questioned the 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka on the GST compensation issue. “The State’s share of GST compensation is our right, not alms handed down by the Union government. Where are the 25 BJP MPs who got elected from Karnataka. Will you leave behind cowardice and talk to the Prime Minister to ensure we get our share of funds? Answer,” Khandre tweeted.

