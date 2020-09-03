STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors successfully place stents in patient’s heart, shift him to CCC

Chikkamagaluru district in-charge minister C T Ravi also paid a visit to the hospital, inquired about the patient’s health, and appreciated the facilities in place.

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:10 AM

The doctors who performed the surgery on the Covid patient, in Chikkamagaluru

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: In a first, doctors at Ashraya Heart Institute in Chikkamagaluru successfully placed stents in the heart of a Covid-positive patient on Wednesday.The 58-year-old man was brought to the hospital when he complained of chest pain. He underwent tests that revealed his arteries had been clogged, resulting in a cardiac arrest. He required stent installation urgently to enable easier blood flow.

As per norms, it was necessary for the patient to undergo more tests, which confirmed that he was Covid-positive.Without delay, a team of doctors, led by cardiologist Dr Aniketh Vijay, prepared for the surgery, adhering to Covid guidelines. The team successfully placed stents in the patient’s blocked veins, in an angioplasty procedure which lasted for two hours. Later, the patient was moved to ICU for a day’s post-op observation, before being shifted to a Covid Care Centre.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Vijay informed that this is the first such successful procedure in the district and acknowledged the cooperation of district surgeon at the government hospital Dr Mohan Kumar, district surveillance officer Dr Manjunath, and his staff. Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru district in-charge minister C T Ravi also paid a visit to the hospital, inquired about the patient’s health, and appreciated the facilities in place.

