Dreams of a house come crashing down; tribals stay in toilets, cattle sheds in Karnataka village

Many could not get the second instalment under the housing scheme as beneficiaries are mandated to upload their photo in front of the construction site of their home using GPS

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

A tribal family forced to live in a toilet

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Tribal families residing on the fringes of the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary dreamt of having their own ‘home, sweet home’. But this yearning seems to have come crashing down, forcing them to take shelter in cattle sheds, verandahs and even toilets.

These families, who used to live in dilapidated huts just a km away from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Chamarajanagar district, had managed to apply for new homes. Accordingly, they were selected for the Ambedkar Housing Scheme – where the government pays Rs 1.85 lakh in four phases, with the beneficiaries also being able to avail Rs 18,000 from the employment guarantee scheme from the local panchayat.

In view of this, they pulled down their dilapidated homes on assurance from the local panchayat members, and even laid the foundation for their new houses from the first instalment. But many could not get the second instalment as beneficiaries are mandated to upload their photo in front of the construction site of their home using GPS. A few others have also given the sanction letter and passbook to a local member but are not aware of what has happened to their project.

The lack of infrastructure and awareness has reduced their ‘dream home’ to just a ‘dream’. “When these tribals must walk 5 km to reach the main road for public transport, how can they upload their pictures using GPS to avail the loan?” asked Krishnamurthy, President, Forest Committee, adding that illiteracy, poor connectivity and low exposure have pushed these families into others’ cattle sheds and even toilets, temporarily.

He said that the rains have added to their misery, as they lack permanent shelters to protect themselves against wild winds and rainwater.

Eramma, a beneficiary, said that she is staying in the corner of a house, cooks food on the street and lives in a bathroom. She added that they have no space or any other structure like a community hall in the tribal hamlet to take shelter till their houses are built.

About 10 beneficiaries are yet to even get first instalment grants for their houses and have reached out to the Tribal Development Officer. Two houses in neighbouring Kambigudi have also met with the same fate.

Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhoyal Harsal Narayan Rao said that he will visit the spot to find out the reason for the delay in completing the houses. He mentioned that it could be due to technical snags and duplication of names, among other reasons. However, he added that it is unfortunate that the project is delayed and would take all measures to see it takes off and will also look at providing basic facilities.

