Drug abuse in Sandalwood: Actor Ragini Dwivedi summoned by CCB on Thursday

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have reportedly summoned well-known Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi to appear before them on Thursday in connection with investigations into drug dealing and substance abuse by Sandalwood actors.

Sources said that the actress has been summoned for inquiry based on the information shared by film director and journalist Indrajit Lankesh.

“She had been issued a notice to appear before the investigation officer on Thursday morning. She will be questioned about her involvement in the case,” a source said.

It is said that one of her close associates not connected to the film industry has been picked up by the police as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, the police have asked Lankesh to submit evidence related to drug abuse by artists.

He has also been issued a notice to appear before CCB officers and share the proof of the information he shared with them on Monday.

Lankesh had made explosive comments on the alleged nexus of a few Kannada artists and technicians with drug peddlers and their substance abuse. The police are likely to summon more artists soon in this connection.

The city police conducted extensive checking of vehicles, following information that drugs were being brought in to the city in vehicles.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday night and police dogs trained in tracing drugs were pressed into service.

“As we have information that drugs were brought from other states to the city, vehicles were searched at KSRTC Bus Terminal in Majestic and also at check posts at entry points to the city. Both state-run and private vehicles were searched during the operation,” an official said.

Can’t blame entire Sandalwood fraternity: KFCC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) said it will take action against actors and technicians involved in drug dealing/abuse.

The KFCC’s office-bearers held a meeting on Wednesday, in the wake of allegations of Sandalwood actors involved in drug abuse.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, KFCC president D R Jayaraj,said, “If they are proven guilty of having drug links, the chamber will initiate action against them.”

He said it was not correct to blame the entire Kannada film fraternity for the alleged drug links of a few.

Former KFCC president Sara Govind said that the Chamber had banned artistes in the past when they had come drunk to the sets.

Meanwhile, the office bearers criticised Prashant Sambaragi, film distributor, for making comments on the industry.