Two arrested for links with JMB terrorist

KARWAR: State Internal Security (SIS) personnel and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), conducted search operations in Sirsi and arrested two people -- one from Sirsi and another from Banavasi -- for their alleged links with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist Jahidul Islam alias Kausar.

Police said Kausar seems to be targeting Buddhists as an act of vengeance for the violence against Rohingya muslims in Myanmar. According to sources, Kausar had planned terror attacks during Tibetan religious leader Dalai Lama’s visit in Mundgod.

Kausar had purchased nine SIM cards in the name of Mathin and used them for terror activities. “Mathin, a Kundapur-based Madrasa teacher and native of Sirsi, was recently arrested. He is suspected of recruiting volunteers for JMB from Bhatkal and Sirsi, but had to be released as there was no evidence against him. The SIM cards being registered with his name is not a sufficient proof,” police added.