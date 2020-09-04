STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Action will be taken against drugs in tier-II & III cites: Karnataka minister Basavaraj Bommai

The  state home minister asserted that the government's action against drugs will continue, until it is completely brought under control.

Published: 04th September 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said officials have been instructed to extend their action against drugs and ganja supply in tier 2 and 3 cities and in various districts, as he noted that "new dimensions" are emerging from investigation into its menace here.

The minister asserted that the government's action against drugs will continue, until it is completely brought under control. "Investigation is going on regarding the drug case and it is progressing at a fast pace and new dimensions are emerging. We have decided to find out the source of this drug menace," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said not only at the level of consumers, instructions have been given to officials to find out from where it is getting supplied, and the work is in progress. "I have asked police to conduct operations against supply of drugs and ganja in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and at district level, I will review its progress through video conferencing tomorrow with SPs and IGs and will be giving certain instructions," he added.

ALSO READ| Drug menace: CCB detains Ragini Dwivedi after conducting searches at Bengaluru residence

Bommai further said the crackdown against drugs coming into the state, that which is in supply inside the state, whether in districts or border areas or in Bengaluru city, will continue. "Our operation against it will continue for some more days, until we completely bring it under control," he said.

The recent arrests made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had unearthed alleged links of drug peddlers with Kannada actors and musicians, which the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police are currently investigating.

Responding to a question on CCB police questioning actress Ragini Dwivedi in connection with alleged drug links, Bommai said, "It is one part of the investigation, CCB will continue their investigation and take action as per law, I will not interfere."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka drug menace kannada drug menace
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp