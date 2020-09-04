Don’t blame God, give jobs: Congress' swipe at BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slammed the State and central governments on Thursday for the economic challenges the people are facing. The Centre attributing revenue loss to GST implementation and the global pandemic was incorrect, he said, saying that policy issues are also responsible for the current state of economic affairs.

The Centre cannot cite an “act of God” to avoid paying GST dues, Siddaramaiah said. He criticised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, saying he “lacks the courage” to fight injustice, and instead, has compromised and accepted the Rs 97,000-crore formula.

“Does this mean he is willing to forego the additional fund gap, which is pictured as loss due to the pandemic, and betray Kannadigas?” the former Chief Minister asked. He said the Narendra Modi government should raise loans to compensate the GST gap and honour its commitment to the states. Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress national president B V Srinivas said the Congress would hit the roads with protests against unemployment.

They would “seek jobs” before the houses of ministers and parliamentarians, he said, adding that many young people are resorting to suicide because they have no jobs. Pointing out that over 60 per cent of the youth are unemployed, he warned that a national protest would begin from Karnataka, to give jobs to people.