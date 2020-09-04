STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Panels to monitor use of Remdesivir

Hospitals will have to preserve vials of the drug, pin wrapper to patient case sheet

Published: 04th September 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Remdesivir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Division-wise committees of expert doctors have been constituted to monitor directly and indirectly, through reports, the movement of Remdesivir injection vials and regulate the use for the bonafide purpose of treating sick and severely sick Covid-19 inpatients in a hospital set-up.

As per the latest SOPs on Remdesivir, the health and family welfare department said the committees have been directed to keep a close watch on the expenditure of vials in government and government-assisted private hospitals, in order to regulate seamless availability of the Remdesivir injection.

This is in order to prevent the deaths of all Covid-19 patients admitted for treatment. “Government and private hospitals storing government supplied Remdesivir injection shall open an exclusive stock register for the accountability of Remdesivir drug which is highly resource intensive,” the SOP read.

“After administration of the Remdesivir drug to the patient, the wrapper of the injection vial shall be crushed and pinned to the case sheet of the patients, so that each patient who is administered the injection shall have six flattened wrappers pinned to the case sheet,” it added. The vial of the injection, after administration of the drug, shall be preserved for inspection by the divisional monitoring team, officers from the health department, district administration or officers from Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust.

“Hospitals which use this drug supplied by the government for free treatment shall enter the batch number and daily dose administered to the patients in the patient case sheet, Covid in-patient register and treatment portal through a responsible person working in the in-patient ward, which shall be duly attested by the treating physician,” the guidelines added.

REMDESIVIR IN STOCK
Remdesivir is administered to Covid-19 patients in six doses of 100ml each, and is given to all in-patients in hospitals who are in need of oxygen. The drug, which was earlier available at a high price, now costs Rs
2,400 per vial. State authorities say that there is enough stock in Karnataka’s warehouses, though there was a shortage scare early on during the Covid outbreak. With a number of pharmaceutical companies
joining in the production of the drug, there is buffer stock in Karnataka. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Remdesivir COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp