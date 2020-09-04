STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prajwal Revanna’s affidavit: EC seeks report from DC

Former minister and BJP leader A Manju said he will take up the alleged submission of a false affidavit by MP Prajwal Revanna during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, to its logical end.

Prajwal Revanna

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former minister and BJP leader A Manju said he will take up the alleged submission of a false affidavit by MP Prajwal Revanna during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, to its logical end. Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Manju said the State Election Commission recently directed the deputy commissioner, who is also election returning officer, to verify the documents submitted along with the affidavit and file a report within a week.

Manju, in his complaint, stated that Prajwal had submitted false bank balance statements, incomplete I-T returns and undervalued assets and properties in the affidavit. He urged the deputy commissioner to take steps following the direction of the state election commission and submit a report soon.

Manju, who had unsuccessfully contested against Prajwal, said he is confident of getting justice on the lines of the State Election Commission of Maharastra which disqualified the membership of an MLA for allegedly furnishing false affidavit a couple of years ago.

