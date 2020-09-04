Student bus pass subsidy to continue after schools reopen: Govt officials

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rumours abuzz about student pass subsidies being cancelled for 2020-21, the All India Democratic Student Organisation (AIDSO) had decided to organise a protest on September 8. However, The New Indian Express found there was no official statement from the officials. As of now, the issuance is on hold as schools and colleges are closed.

“There is no confirmation on this from the government. Once, schools and colleges reopen, passes will be given out,” said Principal Secretary of Transport Anjum Parwez. Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday clarified that the government has no intention to increase the bus pass rates. “I request parents and students to not be anxious over fares.

No decision has been made regarding the same,” he said in a statement. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation officials also confirmed the same. “Subsidies have always been maintained by the Finance Department and not by the state transport corporations.

So far, there has been no discussion on holding back subsidies,” the official told TNIE. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also denied any such move. “There have been news reports stating that we had referred the matter to the Transport department and that it was denied by the government due to lack of funds. But it is related to the Finance department and no order has been issued to us,” said a KSRTC official.