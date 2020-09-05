72 staffers at Mysuru factory test Covid positive

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Even after the bitter experience of Jubilant Pharmaceuticals and JK Tyres turning into Covid-19 clusters, factories and industries in the city seem not to have learnt their lesson.Over 72 employees of Page Industries Ltd here have tested positive. Page, which manufactures Jockey undergarments, is under the scanner for allegedly forcing the primary and secondary contacts of infected persons to work and not allowing them to go into quarantine.

After several complaints from the employees, Gopi, chairman of the health standing committee at Mysuru City Corporation, and health officials visited the factory.“Employees complained that the management has not made any arrangements for testing and also, no option given to quarantine themselves. We directed the officials to serve a notice to the factory,” Gopi said.

The factory has over 1,200 employees. But officials at the District Industries Centre said they were not aware of the outbreak at the factory. MCC Health Officer Dr Nagaraj said the factory has now made arrangements to get their employees tested and is allowing only those who have tested negative to enter the premises.