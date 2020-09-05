STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka almost at 1 lakh active Covid cases

Karnataka inched closer to one lakh active cases, recording 99,101 on Friday.

Free Covid-19 testing centre at the city market in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS/NAGARAJA GADEKAL)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka inched closer to one lakh active cases, recording 99,101 on Friday. As on Thursday midnight, Karnataka had 9,280 positive cases, bringing the cumulative tally to 3,79,486.Covid-19 claimed 116 lives on Friday, taking the toll to 6,170. A total of 6,161 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,74,196.Bengaluru Urban recorded 2,963 cases and 25 deaths. 
After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru district saw the highest number of Covid cases at 776, followed by Ballari with 448, Dakshina Kannada with 428, and Tumakuru with 427 cases.

Mysuru continues to be in the top position for the highest positivity rate in the past 15 days at 23.5 per cent, followed by Gadag (21 per cent), Ballari (20.9 per cent), Chikkamagaluru (20.6 per cent). Gadag district has the highest symptomatic positivity rate in the last seven days with 52 per cent, followed by Udupi with 49 per cent, Dakshina Kannada with 44.67 per cent. However, the percentage of asymptomatic patients in Mysuru is the highest at 20.1 per cent, followed by Chikkamagaluru at 19.8 per cent and Yadgir at 18.2 per cent.

