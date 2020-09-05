Ready-to-harvest cannabis worth Rs 2 crore seized from Molakalmuru plantation

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: District police on Friday unearthed massive cannabis plantation grown in an extent of four acres 20 guntas of land at Odeyarahalli village in Rampura police station limits bordering Ballari.

According to SP G Radhika about 20,000 kg of cannabis ready for harvest -- worth Rs 2 crore -- has been seized on a tip-off and four people from neighbouring Ballari villages have been arrested in this regard.

As the cannabis was grown in the middle of the field surrounded by hillocks, it was not easily spottable. The cultivators had covered the land using a green net along the boundary to cover the crop. Radhika said an investigation is going on and severe action would be initiated against the errant.

As per the norms of investigation, the names of the four accused are withheld. PSI Gundappa and team carried out the raid. This is the largest seizure of cannabis plants in the district, she added. According to the preliminary information, the Ballari based accused rented the land for one year at a lease amount of Rs 1 lakh per year.